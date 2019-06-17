It's been two years since Gina Rodriguez opened up about her personal experience with anxiety in a brief but revealing Instagram post, and now, she has so much more to say about the impact mental health struggles have had on her life.

The newlywed actress recently went back to her hometown of Chicago, Illinois, for a chat with NBC's Kate Snow at The Kennedy Forum, and surprised everyone with her candor.

Rodriguez took the stage at the mental health advocacy venue shortly after Snow and her husband, Chris Bro, spoke out about the experience of losing his father to suicide. The topic prompted the star to bring up her own history with suicidal ideation for the first time.

"I think I started dealing with depression around 16," the now-34-year-old explained. "I started dealing with the idea of — that same concept that I think your husband was talking about — (that) everything is going to be better when I'm gone. Life will be easier; all the woes will be away, all the problems ... Then I wouldn't have to fail or succeed, right? Then all this surmounting pressure would go away. It would just go away."

Snow had to take a moment to ensure that Rodriguez was saying what she thought she was saying — that she truly felt as though others would be better off without her.

"Oh, yeah," the "Jane the Virgin" star replied, near tears and without hesitation. "I felt that before, not too long ago, and it's a very real feeling. And I like that you had spoken with your husband about not being afraid to ask somebody if they feel that way, because it's very ... it's just new territory."

And it's important territory to cover.

Growing up in her family, mental health wasn't a topic open for discussion, but Rodriguez hopes to spark that conversation for a new generation of young women.

"It was the reason why I took this talk," she said. With her own outreach and social media presence, she feels it's vital to be honest and open about the topic now. "It has to be a part of the conversations I have with these young girls. I can't just tell them to go out and make their dreams come true and then to ignore everything else."

Because, as Rodriguez has learned while pursuing her own dreams, anxiety and depression don't take a backseat. Even just months ago, while filming the final season of her hit dramedy, she suffered panic attacks.

"There was a point where I couldn't push through every single time anymore," she revealed. "It came to a point — this was the first season that ... I had to stop production. I just had a really tumultuous season."

But amid that experience, she recognized the bravery in her ability to take that much-needed break.

"I was unafraid, for the first time, to be like, 'I can't,'" she said.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more additional resources.