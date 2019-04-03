Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 8:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

For decades, Jane Fonda was the embodiment of the healthy Hollywood movie star.

The legendary Oscar winner sparked a fitness revolution in 1982 when she released her first "Jane Fonda's Workout" video, which would go on to become one of the top-selling VHS tapes of all time.

But as she's grown older, the "Grace and Frankie" star, 81, has battled her share of serious health issues, including multiple forms of cancer, which she opened up about during a recent interview with British Vogue.

Jane Fonda is opening up about battling multiple forms of cancer. Getty Images

"I’ve had a lot of cancer,” the actress revealed. “I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

Fonda also revealed that she'd undergone surgery for breast cancer shortly before attending the 2016 Golden Globes as a best supporting actress nominee (for her role in "Youth").

“I get out of the car and I have the strange white dress with all the ruffles? That’s because I’d just had a mastectomy and I had to cover my bandages," she said.

As for her condition today? “It’s an ongoing process,” she shared. “So there’s that.”

Fonda, right, reunited with her "9 to 5" co-stars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton at the 2017 Emmys. Getty Images

Last year, during a visit to TODAY, the "9 to 5" star revealed she'd just had a cancerous growth removed from her lip.

Still, even as an octogenarian, Fonda's surprised how much her body aches. She attributes the pain to osteoporosis, a bone disease that runs in her famous family.

“The fact that I hurt a lot — my body hurts — is a surprise to me, and it’s not because of all that working out,” she told British Vogue. “It’s genetic. My father (actor and director Henry) Ford had it, my brother (actor Peter Fonda)] had it."

"Your cartilage disappears and then it’s bone on bone, and then ‘ow’," she continued. "But we live in a time where you can just get a new one."

Though she's had both her hips replaced — and is currently awaiting her second knee replacement surgery — aging doesn't get Fonda down.

Jane Fonda at the 2019 Lo Maximo Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The outspoken actress says she feels blessed for the chance to grow older.

"I didn’t think I’d ever ever live this long — or feel that I’m whole or getting whole," she shared. "I feel very intentional about realizing that it’s up to me how this last part of my life goes.”