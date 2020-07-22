Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking up regarding rumors about the mental health of her sister, pop star Britney Spears.

The singer's younger sister responded to a few critics who called her out after she posted screenshots on Instagram supporting mental health.

The exchanges started after the younger Spears posted a series of comments about mental health attributed to a few fellow celebs, including singers Halsey and Maren Morris.

“‘If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence’” Spears captioned her post, quoting Halsey. "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” she continued.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Spears then reiterated that many people are coping with mental health issues.

“I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you,” she wrote.

Spears’ comments did not directly address her sister, who has been in the headlines recently due to fans participating in a #FreeBritney campaign that seeks to put an end to her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008. A conservatorship is a legal guardianship of a person by representatives when a court agrees that the individual can't make their own decisions.

Spears' post drew some comments from some who felt she needed to be more open about Britney’s situation.

“You guys (the family) need to speak out and clarify all these assumptions. I love you, but around this sensitive situation some clarification is needed for both sides. People need to understand, not assume,” one person commented.

Spears replied, “I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public, when they person it pertains to does not want that to happen. I’d rather take all the hate, then speak about someone elses personal matter, that they want to be kept private."

Another exchange was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. It appeared the original comment has since been taken down.

“How about your sisters OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that?” a person asked.

“you have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS,” Spears fired back, according to the Comments by Celebs screenshot.

Last year, Spears defended her sister in an Instagram post that has since been removed featuring a video of the paparazzi converging on Britney.

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand," Spears captioned the clip.