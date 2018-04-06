Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals she's stopped breastfeeding due to MS in candid post

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has always been candid about the realities of motherhood while living with multiple sclerosis. On Friday, the actress opened up once more about her disease, revealing in an Instagram post her decision to stop breastfeeding her second child, 2-month-old Jack Adam, so she can continue taking her medicine.

"All my fellow mommies that deal with MS or anything that causes them to have to make choices they didn’t necessarily want to.. this is for you," the former "Sopranos" star wrote in her message.

Along with the note, Sigler shared a sweet and intimate photo of herself cuddled with Jack, who's fast asleep in her arms.

"I’m having to stop breastfeeding soon so I can get back on meds," she continued. "The truth is, the toll of two kids and a newborn lifestyle is not the easiest on me.. and I need some help. What sucks is that I live with a disease that makes decisions for me a lot, and with breastfeeding I took SUCH pride that I was able to do something really awesome with this body that I am constantly at war with."

Sigler then reached out to her fans: "I’m emotionally having to deal with the guilt and sadness that is coming along with weaning us both off this magical time. Any advice from my fellow mommies on how this can be any easier ?"

Many Instagram users took to the comment sections to share their own stories. One mother, who also said she's living with MS, said she can relate to feeling such guilt.

"When my daughter was 3 months my dr advised to stop breastfeeding and start my injections," @_e_raymond wrote. "I said I’d wait until 6 months then stop breastfeeding. Well 6 months came and went and my daughter weaned at 12 months. I’m currently pregnant again due in July and I can already feel that my MS is “stronger” lol. I’m hoping I can still breastfeed this baby but as everyone says baby needs a healthy mommy! But the guilt is soooooo real!"

Another user living with MS offered advice, identifying herself as a person working in the medical field.

"From both the physician perspective and from personally having MS, my only advice is to be patient with yourself and your little one during the transition," wrote @healthyobgyn. "You are also providing so much awareness and support to those with MS and all the moms out there that struggle with breastfeeding or the inability to due to MS or otherwise. Sending you so much love."

And finally, one user offered up simple words of encouragement.

"You are stronger than you know!!! I, also suffer from MS and have 2 little ones," wrote @abbyebryant. "You are a great mom, and just because you can't breastfeed your littlest, doesn't make you any less of a great mom!! ... But please remember that the most important thing is for your littles to have a healthy mommy, and if that means you have to go back on meds....you can do it!! ... You need not have any fear because you are a woman, a strong, unstoppable force. Everything will work out, I know it sounds cliche, but it will."