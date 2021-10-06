Jamie Lee Curtis slams plastic surgery, recalls procedure that addicted her to opioids

Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out about the dangers of plastic surgery, as well as social media's obsession with so-called physical perfection.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” the “Halloween Kills” star, 62, said in a recent interview with Fast Company. “I’m 22 years sober now.”

Curtis has been candid in the past about how became addicted to opiates in the late 1980s after she was prescribed them following a minor plastic surgery for her eyes. Her secret addiction lasted for a decade until she got sober in 1999.

“I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she told People in 2018. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one."

In her recent interview, the actor and producer also bemoaned culture’s unhealthy and unattainable beauty standards, which she believes are only intensified by social media.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

While she acknowledged social media can have some benefits, including its role in activism and showcasing “people doing amazing things,” Curtis also said social media can be “very dangerous.”

“It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler,” she said. “We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie — it’s a real danger to young people.”

In an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna earlier this year, the “True Lies” star opened up about her journey toward confidence and self-acceptance, which is tied to her sobriety.

“I’m sober 22 years, and ... I can’t live without my sobriety,” she said. “My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else. I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself.”