Jamie Lee Curtis says she’d ‘be dead’ if she was still using drugs: ‘I’m incredibly lucky’

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting candid about her decade-long struggle with substance abuse.

"I was an opiate addict, and I liked a good opiate buzz," the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Oscar winner, 64, told Joe Scarborough July 28 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe."

"And if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I’d be dead," she added.

Sobriety, continued Curtis, “made it all crystal and clear.”

“Because I’m so hyper aware of what the alternative is,” she said, noting that her brother Nicholas died at 21 of a heroin overdose.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who celebrated 24 years of sobriety in February, told "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough, "My gratitude is enormous because I have this incredible life." Michael Rowe / Getty Images

The "Halloween" franchise star, who celebrated 24 years of sobriety in February, said she was grateful she never made "terrible" life-altering decisions while she was under the influence of drugs.

"There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts," said Curtis.

"I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path," she added.

Curtis, who shares two daughters, Annie, 36, and Ruby, 26, with her actor-director husband Christopher Guest, told Scarborough she is grateful that sobriety has allowed her the chance to "grow old."

"My gratitude is enormous because I have this incredible life," she said.

In October 2021, Curtis revealed that she became addicted to opioids after undergoing plastic surgery. “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” the veteran actor said during an interview with Fast Company.

Curtis won her first Oscar this year for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," said she was grateful for her "incredible life." Sipa USA / Sipa USA via AP

Her secret addiction lasted for a decade until she got sober in 1999. “I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she told People in 2018. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.”

The “Bear” star opened up about getting sober during a March 2021 visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else," said Curtis. "I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself. And I move on because you know what? The world is filled with things we need to do."