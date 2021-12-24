Jaden Smith opens up about gaining 10 pounds after family staged intervention

Jaden Smith says he has gained 10 pounds since his family staged an intervention to address his health back in 2019.

On the latest episode of the Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk," the rapper and actor joined his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris, to discuss gut health and opened up about the changes he's made in his own life.

"My biggest gut problem would be like just not being hungry when I need to be," he said. "Or being stressed."

"I have pain, too," he admitted, saying that after he eats sugar, the microorganism candida builds up in his stomach.

Banfield Norris revealed that Smith has eaten pancakes every morning his entire life and the three agreed that the pancake syrup he uses is loaded with sugar and could be the cause of his discomfort.

Smith said he's come a long way since the 2019 "emergency" episode of "Red Table Talk," which occurred after he had adopted a vegan diet and was not getting enough nutrients.

In the episode, Smith's father, Will Smith, explained he had concerns about his health. "You weren't looking good at the time," he said.

"I wasn't looking good. I wasn't feeling good. I wasn't sleeping," the younger Smith said, recalling a time he threw up all day long and ended up in a hospital in Australia.

Since then, Smith said he has started working with a doctor on his health and wellness.

"I was able to get my vitamins and supplements," he said. "Protein shakes. ... It's like a password that I have to find to my body.

"I'm 10 pounds heavier now at this point and I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on more muscle."

Jada Pinkett Smith praised her son for all the work he's done in the gym as well and Smith said he's now a long way from where he was in 2019. The 23-year-old said he was "just like bones" as they showed pictures of him shirtless and looking extremely thin, even though at the time he thought he looked good.

"I thought I was so tight!" he laughed. "I was swagging on this like, I need to take off my shirt right now."

"You were just trying to figure it out," his mom responded.