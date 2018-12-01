Jada Pinkett Smith: Suicides 'brought up feelings of when I was in such despair'

Get the latest from TODAY
The recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, both by apparent suicide, left many of their fans and followers reeling.
But for actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the tragic losses have left her relating.
On Monday, Smith took to Instagram and opened up about her own struggles with mental illness and suicidal ideation — and how she's managed to survive them.
"One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise," she wrote in a message alongside photos of the celebrity chef and the famed designer. "We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often."
While much speculation continues surrounding the personal battles Spade and Bourdain faced leading up to their deaths, Smith is now revealing some of what she's navigated privately over the years.
"In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit," she explained. "What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on... either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health."
And she said that her daily attention to her mental health now is "a practice of deep self-love."
"May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace," she added. "Many may not understand... but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.