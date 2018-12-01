Jada Pinkett Smith: Suicides 'brought up feelings of when I was in such despair'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, both by apparent suicide, left many of their fans and followers reeling.

But for actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the tragic losses have left her relating.

On Monday, Smith took to Instagram and opened up about her own struggles with mental illness and suicidal ideation — and how she's managed to survive them.

"One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise," she wrote in a message alongside photos of the celebrity chef and the famed designer. "We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often."

While much speculation continues surrounding the personal battles Spade and Bourdain faced leading up to their deaths, Smith is now revealing some of what she's navigated privately over the years.