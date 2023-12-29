Influencer Jackie Miller James reveals daughter’s name 7 months after delivering baby while in coma

Jackie Miller James and her family have a positive update for people following the social media influencer's recovery.

James underwent simultaneous emergency brain surgery and a cesarean section earlier this year after an aneurysm in her brain ruptured one week before her due date. Her newborn girl was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit for 12 days, and James was put in a medically-induced coma in May.

The family announced on July 2 that James was awake and had been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation hospital.

In their first update since July — and the first signed by James herself — the family shared her baby girl's name and thanked followers for their support to close out 2023.

"Jackie is currently on the road to recovery with her baby and family by her side," the family said in a statement shared to James' Instagram. "While the rehabilitation will be long, it's been the motivation of being a new mother and the support of so many of you that has driven her to continue."

Jackie Miller James is now on the road to recovery after a medical emergency this spring. GoFundMe

The family shared that James' daughter, "her adorable little blessing," is named Knoxly Rose James.

The statement also revealed that James hopes to "post more in the future."

"Again, thank you, all. If it wasn't for family, friends, and this community, we don't know where we would be right now," the statement concluded.

The message was signed, "All our love, Jackie & Family."

After James' aneurysm ruptured, she was "immediately" found by her husband, Austin, and in addition to a C-section, she went through five separate brain procedures, according to a GoFundMe created by the family.

The fundraiser, which TODAY.com previously verified with a GoFundMe spokesperson, aims to support her hospitalization, in addition to expected costs from speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications and more. As of Dec. 29, the family has received more than $338,000 of a $450,000 goal.

James' Instagram account currently has more than 90,000 followers, growing from 76,000 in July. She is known for posting beauty and relationship content, including photos from her 2022 wedding.