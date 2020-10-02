Ivanka and Barron Trump test negative for the coronavirus

Ivanka and Barron Trump have tested negative for the coronavirus following their father President Donald Trump's diagnosis with the virus early Friday morning.

Carolina Hurley, a White House spokesperson, tweeted on Friday morning that Ivanka, 38, and her husband Jared Kushner, 39, tested negative. Both work in close contact with the president as advisers.

.@IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative. — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) October 2, 2020

Trump's youngest son, Barron, 14, also tested negative for the virus on Friday, according to Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and spokesperson for Melania Trump.

Grisham told NBC News that "Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy."

There has been no information about the status of the president's other children. Donald Trump Jr., 42, Eric Trump, 36, and Tiffany Trump, 26, all attended Tuesday night's debate, along with the rest of the Trump family. None were seen wearing masks.

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sit in the audience before the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Following the president's diagnosis with the coronavirus, all of his close contacts are being tested for the virus. First lady Melania Trump has tested positive for the virus, as has close aide Hope Hicks, who reportedly began showing symptoms before testing positive.

Other major administrative figures who have shared test results include Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, who both tested negative for the virus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative, as did Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Joe Biden is currently being tested for the virus, but there has been no statement about the Democratic presidential candidate's status. Biden's officials told NBC News that they were not informed of Trump's diagnosis.

According to a letter from Dr. Sean P. Conley, the physician to the president, "the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." One White House official told NBC News that the President is experiencing "mild symptoms."

In a tweet, Melania Trump said that she had postponed all upcoming engagements and in a follow-up tweet on Friday morning, she wrote that she has "mild symptoms but overall feeling good."

"Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together," she wrote.