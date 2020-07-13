5 questions to ask before getting an elective surgery during the pandemic

Kai Giesen's wisdom teeth surgery was supposed to happen in March. Then it got pushed to mid-May. Then, June. When Giesen, 26, finally arrived for the surgery, he was told to wait in his car until he got a text message saying he could enter the dental office in Lagrangeville, New York. Once inside, a masked employee took his temperature, and upon confirming that Giesen did not have a fever, gave him some hand sanitizer and walked him to the operating room.

This is an experience Americans across the country are having as they begin to undergo elective surgeries or procedures that many had put off, or had canceled by their physicians or because of an elective surgery ban in their state, during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half of all adults say they or someone in their household has skipped or postponed medical care due to the virus, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. And experts have estimated that the total number of elective surgeries canceled or postponed worldwide in 2020 could be more than 28 million, creating a 45-week backlog.

Now that states are reopening, physicians are starting to work through that backlog, and the medical community is working to find the right balance when it comes to patient safety.

"One of the biggest challenges for hospitals and doctors is that you don't want to delay something elective for so long that it ends up becoming urgent, so getting that timing right is a challenging piece," said Dr. Allen Kachalia, the senior vice president of patient safety and quality at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the director of its Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality.

Hospitals also want to keep capacity open in case of another spike of COVID-19 cases.

"It creates this difficult balance that hospitals have to find," Kachalia said. "How many surgeries can we do while keeping space for a potential surge?"

And hospitals, doctors' offices and clinics are also grappling with adequately testing both patients and employees, as well as making sure they're stocked with enough personal protective equipment.

Patients themselves may find they have many questions, too. As the pandemic continues, here are the ones you should be asking before undergoing an elective surgery or procedure in the coming weeks.

How important is the surgery or procedure?

If the procedure isn't urgent, now might not be the time to get it. Having elective procedures now still carries some risk.

"Anything that can be delayed should be delayed," said Dr. Miles Varn, the CEO of PinnacleCare, a health advisory firm, who mentioned sports medicine and cosmetic surgeries as types of procedures that might be able to wait. "There's no reason to put yourself at risk if the surgery isn't essential at this time."