It's National Bike Month! Enter here for a chance to win a bicycle

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

May is National Bike Month, so we're celebrating by giving away bikes to 10 viewers!

It's National Bike Month, and we're giving away 10 bikes! TODAY

Each winner will receive one one Firmstrong 1spduni18 bicycle and one Silk bicycle basket.

Fill out the information below for a chance to win a bike courtesy of Silk, the plant-based beverage company that is committing to helping you make small, positive changes in your lifestyle!

Entries close Jun. 7 at 5 p.m. EST.