'It's been a very dark place': How a mom's powerful Facebook post on depression went viral

Brittany Ernsperger is a 25-year-old mother of four who has struggled with severe depression and anxiety since she was 12. After experiencing one particular low point, Ernsperger decided to share her struggle on Facebook in a post that eventually went viral, reaching thousands of others who related. Ernsperger joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss, saying the online responses have been positively overwhelming. Dr. Sue Varma, a professor of psychiatry at the NYU Langone Medical Center, also joins the show to offer tips for coping with depression, saying, “depression and anxiety are not death sentences, and they shouldn’t be seen as such.”