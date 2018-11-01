Intermittent fasting helps doctor lose 125 pounds in 18 months

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As Dr. Kevin Gendreau watched his 32-year-old sister grow sicker and sicker due to an aggressive ovarian cancer, he reevaluated his own health. The then 28-year-old resident physician was 300 pounds at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

“My poor sister, Rachel, she had no choice with her health,” Gendreau, 30, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, told TODAY. “I was choosing to be unhealthy.”

He had first gained 50 pounds as a college freshman and kept binge eating to deal with stress. When his father died of a rare form of melanoma, Gendreau turned to food for comfort. During medical school he gained even more weight.

As Gendreau watched his sister struggle with cancer, he realized his unhealthy lifestyle had led to his health issues, like high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes and sleep apnea.

After years of binge eating Kevin Gendreau weighed 300 pounds and he suffered many health conditions while only in his 20s. Courtesy Kevin Gendreau

“It was a pretty slow onset,” he said. “I went onto medical school never solving the depression and eating problems that came from my father’s passing."

As soon as he realized that being overweight was a choice, something clicked and Gendreau was able to focus on losing weight in a way that he struggled to do before. When he first started in August 2016, he cut all processed carbohydrates and ate about 1,700 calories a day, which he tracked with a weight-loss app. The first 40 pounds just “melted off.”

“When you have a history of binge eating and emotional eating you lose all faith in your ability to control your emotions and hunger,” he said. “I had no idea I was as mentally strong as I actually am.”