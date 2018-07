Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Lisa Stiffler was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 5. In 2009, at age 54, Stiffler received a life-saving pancreas transplant from Larissa Lewis’ 21-years-old son, Cari, who was tragically shot and killed during a robbery. Lewis and Stiffler join Megyn Kelly TODAY to meet for the very first time.