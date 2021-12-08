I'm 28 and have 10 years to live. How do I navigate life?

Like any other 20-something, I had the usual goals to check off that proverbial "to do in life" list: find a partner, get married, excel in my career, buy a house and have a kid or two. I lived my life assuming those plans wouldn't change — maybe they'd evolve slightly and I would prioritize some over others, sure, but I had a vision for my life and it was wonderful in its simplicity.

Then, during a routine physical a little over one year ago, those plans evaporated. A kind oncologist with sympathetic eyes sat across from me and told me that I will die in 10 years — 15 if I'm lucky.

I'm 28 years old.

"I am dedicated to remaining realistic about my diagnosis," Chiara Riga said. Courtesy Chiara Riga

I had noticed some pain and a lump in my right breast a year earlier. I was due for my yearly exam with my primary care physician, so I casually mentioned the small bump during the end of my visit. I was assured, given my age, that it was just a cyst, but my doctor sent me for an ultrasound just in case.

I remember the radiologist practically laughing me out of the room — "I can't believe you even feel it," he said, telling me it was nothing. Still, he told me that if it continued to hurt, I could come back and have the assumed cyst drained.

A year later, I found myself complaining to the same doctor about the same lump, only then it was larger and more painful. This time, there were no blind reassurances, but a palpable hint of urgency and fear in my doctor's voice. "Oh, that's pretty big," she said while examining the lump. "We definitely want to get you down to radiology."

A couple days later, the radiologist told me that I did not, as he had assumed, have a cyst. "I'm genuinely concerned that you have breast cancer," he said.

What followed was a whirlwind of mammograms, biopsies and additional tests. Technicians and radiologists skipped their lunches so I could get the results as soon as possible. "We don't want to make you wait any longer," they said. During testing, doctors found calcifications, then another tumor on my left breast, then tumors in just about every bone in my body.

I was positive for hormone-driven breast cancer. The cancer was stage 4. There would be no chance of recovery.

"I realized that I could be miserable in whatever time I had left, or I could find things that make me happy within the confines of my disease," Riga said. Breast Cancer Portrait Project / Courtesy Chiara Riga

Suddenly, all my carefully crafted "next steps" and presumed life milestones were folding into themselves until they were no longer recognizable — my "plans" now relics of a life I could no longer live.

When we began all the tests, there was hope for swift, aggressive, early-stage cancer treatment. I braced myself for what I assumed would be a relentless regimen of chemotherapy, maybe radiation, then unquestionable remission. It would be difficult, sure, but I was young. I'd take a year, maybe two, to focus on cancer treatment, then I'd return to my "to do in life" list as scheduled.