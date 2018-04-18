This time-lapse video shows how one man lost 42 pounds in 3 months

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

When Hunter Hobbs’ weight hit 202 pounds, he was shocked. But he turned his disbelief into a three-month challenge that dramatically changed his health — and looks.

“That is the most I ever weighed,” Hobbs, 24, of Norman, Oklahoma, told TODAY. “I was thinking one day, ‘What would happen if I committed to the gym and a diet?’”

From January 1 to April 1, Hobbs, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, exercised and ate healthy foods, like chicken breasts, salad and sweet potatoes. He took a picture of himself every day, which he used to create an incredible time-lapse video of his transformation. It has been viewed almost 250,000 times.

“I definitely was surprised that so many people were inspired. That is crazy to see,” he said.

Like so many people, Hobbs slowly gained weight in the two years since he graduated from college. Having a demanding desk job made it easy to skip the gym and go out to eat with co-workers. Eating pizza or fast food after a busy day seemed like the most convenient choice for him. When he realized his weight was a problem, he committed to a 12-week challenge to see what he could accomplish.

Hobbs started simply: He ate only home-cooked food, lifted weights and did 20 to 30 minutes of cardio every single day. But he wondered if such changes would make a difference.

“I never really followed any kind of diet. I really wasn’t sure how much I was actually going to lose,” he said.

Hobbs credits his weight loss to changing his diet to home-cooked foods and exercising every day. Courtesy Hunter Hobbs

Hobbs held himself accountable by taking a picture every day, in the same spot.

In a short time, Hobbs noticed a difference in the pictures — and he liked the "crazy changes" he saw.

“That was a huge motivating factor,” he said.

In three months, Hobbs lost 42 pounds and credits his success to consistency. Following the same habits day after day helped even when he faced with obstacles, such as watching his roommate nosh on fast food and pizza.

“My roommate made my challenge so much harder because every day he ate something unhealthy,” he said, laughing. “(Losing weight) was the hardest thing I have ever done.”

Hobbs shares advice for others hoping to lose weight.