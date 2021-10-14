Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after reported health scare

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“I am home and doing better,” he wrote on Wednesday night.
By Samantha Kubota

After unconfirmed reports of a health scare in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TV personality Howie Mandel told his fans he is recovering.

“I am home and doing better,” he tweeted. “I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar.”

Mandel did not elaborate on what exactly happened earlier in the day and his team declined to comment to TODAY.

“I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me,” Mandel continued. “Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

Dehydration is a serious health concern, especially during the warmer months and in hot climate. Some signs of dehydration include increased thirst and a dry or sticky mouth, signs of fatigue, confusion or anger, dry eyes or blurred vision and headaches or disorientation.

