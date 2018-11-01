How a woman reshaped her marriage after husband's stroke

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

While on a flight, Dave Levy turned to his wife, Allison Pataki, and asked if his eye looked strange. It did — and it turned out he was having a stroke at age 30. During an extended recovery at the hospital where he struggled with memory retention, Pataki began writing letters to him. Those letters are now part of her memoir, “Beauty in the Broken Places.” The couple joins TODAY’s Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to discuss the experience and new book.