/ Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan and Tyler Trent

At 20, Tyler Trent has had bone cancer three times. This time, the cancer has spread to his spine and his kidneys are faltering. Instead of enjoying life as a student at Purdue University, he’s at home in hospice care. But facing a bleak prognosis hasn’t stopped Trent from creating a legacy: He donated his tumor in hopes that researchers can use it to find a cure for osteosarcoma to help others. Even as he faces death he remains upbeat and grateful.

“Waking up day to day is like winning a lottery,” he told TODAY. “I try to rely on my faith in Jesus Christ and figure out how to have a good day.”

Tyler Trent is a super fan of the Purdue Boilermakers and is the honorary captain of the football team. Courtesy of the Trent family

He also credits his mom, Kelly Trent, with his strength.

“My mom takes care of me so well,” he said. “Without her it would be impossible.”

Despite a tumor that presses on his L3 vertebra that is causing him to lose the use of his left side and the kidney failure, Trent contributes articles about his life with cancer to his local paper, the Indianapolis Star. He recently wrote about why he feels grateful.

The following is an excerpt from his article on gratitude:

Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me.

Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree.

So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? With Christmas coming up, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget that my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?

Even though Tyler Trent is receiving hospice care, he tries motivating others by sharing his story about living with cancer. Courtesy of the Trent family

The full article can be found here.

Even with grueling days, Trent continues to raise money for cancer research through the Tyler Trent Research Endowment at Riley Children’s Hospital and he plans to release an autobiography about his experience with cancer. Recently, he served at the honorary captain of the Music City Bowl game between Auburn and Purdue (which Purdue lost).

Trent’s story has inspired people across the country — and even a little closer to home.

“I have lived my entire life and I have never touched the amount of people that my son has touched,” Trent’s dad Tony Trent told TODAY. “Tyler has done an incredible job with the time he has. He used it so wisely.”