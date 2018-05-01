Where has the time gone? How to stop your life from turning into a blur

How to make time more meaningful

To get a sense of why people perceive time differently, Vanderkam asked 900 people who had full-time jobs and families to keep track of their time for a day on an ordinary Monday in March last year. All were leading pretty equally busy lives, but some felt starved for time, while others thought it was abundant.

It turned out the people who had the highest “time perception” scores were highly likely to have done something interesting on that March Monday. Their day didn’t just consist of commuting to their job, working, commuting home, eating dinner, watching TV and going to bed. They did something different and out of the ordinary — something memorable. One person took a salsa dancing class, for example, while another went to see a movie on (gasp) a weekday night.

So one question to ask yourself is: How is today going to be different from all the other days?

Schedule your time by how you’d feel before and after

The first step is to think about what activity you’d look forward to and whether it would be fun to remember afterwards. Then do that activity, knowing part of you will resist a bit.

That’s because each person has three different selves, Vanderkam said.

• The “anticipating self” looks forward to something you might do in the future — perhaps going to a concert.

• The “experiencing self” is all about things in the here and now — it’s the one who has to drive to the concert, find a parking spot and navigate through the crowd. This is the part of you that will resist: It’s tired, so it offers strong incentive to just stay home. People pay attention to this voice far more than they should, Vanderkam noted.

• The “remembering self” thinks back on all the things that have happened in the past. It loves memories of all the cool things you’ve done before.

Listen more to what the anticipating self and the remembering self are interested in when planning your free time, she advised.