Feeling lonely? How to stop social media from making you feel isolated

Social isolation now influences a significant portion of the U.S. adult population and there is evidence the prevalence rates are increasing, Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, testified before the U.S. Senate Aging Committee last year. “We are facing a loneliness epidemic,” she noted.

The health implications are huge since loneliness affects a person’s entire physiology. One study found that lacking social connections is as damaging to a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Humans are extremely social creatures who have evolved over thousands of years to respond to in-person stimuli like eye contact, tone of voice, touch and laughter.

For someone who has no other options — perhaps an older person who lives alone, has trouble getting around and whose friends have died — social media can be a helpful tool to connect. But for younger people who have lots of opportunities to come together through sports, arts, clubs and activities, choosing to socialize through, say, Facebook is not satisfying, Primack said.

He likes to compare the difference between real life interaction and social media conversations to the difference between eating an apple and Apple Jacks cereal.

“If you’re starving and you have absolutely no source of any sustenance, then Apple Jacks are better than nothing. So that might be what we’re thinking of in the older population,” Primack noted.

“But if you’re sitting in an apple orchard and you’re eating Apple Jacks, that is probably not the wisest course of action… it’s probably a poor substitute for the original.”