For many couples saying “I do” this wedding season, the best may be yet to come.

Movies and books often portray spouses who’ve been married for a long time as unhappy, unfulfilled, bored or indifferent, but that’s not quite true, researchers said.

Over time, couples in stable marriages — those who didn’t end up divorcing — showed a very modest decline in happiness after about five or 10 years together, with their contentment rising again around the 20th-anniversary mark, a recent study published in Social Networks and the Life Course found.

It means those spouses went from being very happy to pretty happy, and then back to very happy again, said lead author Paul Amato, an emeritus professor of family sociology and demography at Pennsylvania State University. After decades of marriage, they spent more quality time together and fought much less.

“If you have a sound relationship, a good partner, and you really love that person, it’s going to get better — it’s not going to get worse or deteriorate,” Amato told TODAY. “It’s much better the longer you’re married.”