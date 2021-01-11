When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? See a state-by-state guide

The emergency use authorization of two vaccines offers some hope for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the vaccine rollout has been complicated by limited supplies, logistical difficulties, and more. To make sure that the most vulnerable are able to access the vaccine, states are administering the vaccine in phases, meaning that only some people can get the shot right now.

Some states are already planning for the future and allowing people to preregister for the vaccine or put their names on interest lists for when they are eligible; other states have released detailed information about when people can expect to be vaccinated and where they might receive it.

Below, we've summarized who can currently be vaccinated in each state, what states allow for preregistration and where people can look for vaccines in their area.

Please note: We'll keep updating this story, but the situation is changing rapidly, so please check with your state and local website for the latest information.

Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health has a dedicated website answering several frequently asked questions about the vaccine, and is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The site says that some counties have been able to offer the vaccine to seniors over the age of 75.

The site says that there is "no specific timetable" for when members of the public can be vaccinated and does not offer an option for the public to preregister for the vaccine. The department advises visiting VaccineFinder.org to locate a vaccine provider when it is publicly available.

Alaska

Currently, health care workers and people over the age of 65 can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, though appointments are limited. The site allows state residents to take an eligibility quiz, which gives some guidance on vaccination timelines.

The site does not allow members of the public to preregister for vaccine appointments, but gives some estimates about when various groups may be eligible for the vaccine.

Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services offers information on where vaccines could be found and shares a list of vaccine schedules for adults and for children provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The department does not allow for preregistration for the vaccine, but directs residents of the state to VaccineFinder.org or the Arizona Partnership for Immunization to get information about where to be vaccinated.

Arkansas

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are currently eligible for the vaccine. The department shares information on where those populations can get the vaccine.

The department also offers estimates on when the general public might be able to get vaccinated; current information says that other essential groups will get access to the vaccine in February. There is no preregistration available, but the state says that the the vaccine will be available at community-based pharmacies and other medical clinics.

California

The California Department of Public Health says that there is "no statewide registry to sign up" for the vaccine, but advises people to communicate with their health care providers for notifications about when the vaccine will be available to them.

Currently, the state is vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents. The second phase of vaccinations will apply to individuals with a higher risk for severe disease or death, are unable to work at home, who live or work in severely impacted areas, or are "most likely to spread disease to other workers or to the public."

Colorado

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state is currently vaccinating its first phase of eligible residents, meaning health care workers and high-risk citizens. The state estimates that it will be able to vaccinate the general public by the summer. The department has dedicated a page of its website to vaccine providers and distribution centers.

Connecticut

According to the Connecticut state website, the state is currently only vaccinating health care personnel, first responders and long-term care facility residents; eligibility for further phases has not yet been announced.

The site states that vaccinations will be available to eligible members of the general public starting this summer. It's expected that the vaccines will be available "where (residents) would regularly get vaccinated," including at pharmacies, medical offices, community health clinics, local health clinics, and through other providers, but the state does not allow preregistration for a vaccine or appointment.

Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health did not indicate if residents could preregister for an appointment to be vaccinated, but said that the department's website is constantly evolving with new information.

Currently, the state is vaccinating health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and those who work for emergency medical services. The state expects to start vaccinating other high-risk residents and those over the age of 65 by February.

Florida

According to the Florida Department of Health, county health departments and hospital providers are vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility residents and people ages 65 and older. Hospital providers may also vaccinate "persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable" to the virus.

The department has shared a list of the hospitals administering the vaccine. For updates, state residents can text FLCOVID19 to 888777.

Counties in Florida have come up with their own rules about registering for appointments for vaccination. Currently, only those who are eligible to be vaccinated can make appointments, but few appointments are available.

Georgia

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, those who are eligible to be vaccinated in the first phase of distribution will be notified on where to receive the vaccine. The first phase includes health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and those over the age of 65, as well as their caregivers.

The state has not shared any information about preregistering or where people can get the vaccine when it is more commonly available, but notes that public health departments that distribute the inoculation will be doing it by appointment only.

Hawaii

The state of Hawaii's COVID-19 website asks that medical workers who are eligible to be vaccinated fill out a brief survey to "facilitate logistical planning" during the first phase of the vaccine distribution. Currently, only health care workers and long-term care facility residents are being vaccinated, but the state hopes to expand vaccine eligibility in early 2021.

While the state does not have any preregistration available for those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the state Department of Health is expected to share information about eligibility "in a variety of ways" including through health care providers and employers, announcements from state and local leaders, or through other public announcements. Residents can sign up for updates here.

Idaho

The state of Idaho is currently vaccinating health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, with the expectation that the general public will be able to access the vaccine in spring or summer 2021.

The state does not allow for preregistration for the vaccine, but says people should stay in touch with their primary care doctors. Residents who do not have primary care physicians may be able to be vaccinated through their employer, local public health agencies, pharmacies or federally qualified health centers depending on future vaccination plans.

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently vaccinating health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff through hospitals and pharmacies.

The department's FAQ sheet says that they eventually expect to have "several thousand vaccination providers available," through facilities like doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals and federal health centers. The state does not allow residents to preregister for vaccine appointments.

Indiana

Currently, Indiana residents over the age of 80 can register for the vaccine online or by calling 211, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Also eligible to be vaccinated are first responders, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and individuals over the age of 80.

The state does not currently have any system in place for anyone not in those groups to register or preregister for an appointment, but does include a list of vaccination sites.

Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health does not have any information about vaccinations or appointments on their website. They will set up "points of distribution" for the vaccine once more doses of the vaccine are available. Residents are advised to check the department's website for updates.

Kansas

Currently, Kansas is only vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. While the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's website does not have any information about preregistering or making an appointment for the vaccine, it does state that vaccines will be "distributed at convenient locations" as availablilty increases.

The state expects to be offering vaccines to the general public by the spring, and advises residents to visit VaccineFinder.org to find nearby locations.

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Public Health Department, currently only health care workers and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities can be vaccinated. The site's FAQ says that "several thousand vaccination providers" will be available as more doses are allocated to the state, but says that vaccine providers will turn away non-eligible residents who go to vaccination sites before they are eligible.

There is no information about making an appointment or preregistering for the vaccine.

Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, state residents over the age of 70 are eligible to be vaccinated, as are health care workers and other first responders and front-line medical workers. Approximately 100 pharmacies statewide will be distributing the vaccine to these populations; eligible residents should contact the pharmacy nearest them to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Other groups are not yet able to make an appointment to be vaccinated or preregister.

Maine

According to the Maine Office of the Governor's website, the state is currently limiting vaccines to health care workers, emergency responders and the state's "most vulnerable residents."

The website does not share any information about preregistering or making an appointment for the vaccine, but says that the general public should keep an eye out for information from their employers, medical providers and other public agencies. The website specifically advises against contacting local town offices, fire departments or police departments in search of a vaccine appointment, warning that such calls could "interfere with their ability to deliver essential services."

Maryland

In Maryland, health care workers can make appointments to be vaccinated, but the general public will not be able to make appointments or preregister for the vaccine until later this year.

Residents who are interested in updates on the vaccine process can sign up for emergency text alerts by texting "MdReady" to 898211. State residents will be sent an alert each time the state starts vaccinating a new group.

Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. First responders will be eligible for vaccination beginning on Monday, Jan. 11.

The general public currently cannot make appointments or preregister for the vaccine. First responders will be able to vaccinated at a "first responder vaccination site"; the state has provided a list of those locations. Other mass vaccination sites will be launched in the coming weeks, according to a recent press release. Residents of the state who want to receive updates about the vaccine process can register for alerts.

Michigan

Michigan is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility residents, first responders, front-line essential workers, residents 65 and older, childcare staff and high school staff and congregate care facility staff. Those who are eligible to be vaccinated should contact their local health department to schedule an appointment.

The state asks that residents not yet eligible for the vaccine do not call their health department, which could slow vaccinations for everyone, and advises residents not to go to a clinic without an appointment. The state expects to be offering the vaccine to the general public later in 2021.

Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is currently only vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities; these populations will be told by their employers or facilities when vaccines are available to them.

There is no information about when the general public will be able to preregister or make appointments to be vaccinated; interested state residents can sign up for updates online.

Mississippi

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, any health care worker and any state resident aged 75 or older is eligible to be vaccinated at one of the state's drive-through locations. Residents of long-term care facilities will be vaccinated there.

Appointments are required at drive-through sites, and can be scheduled online or by phone by calling (877) 978-6453. The state warns that these appointments are in high demand and sites "may not have available appointments," despite efforts to add additional sites.

There is no preregistration for the general public at this time.

Missouri

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, patient-facing health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are currently being vaccinated.

Currently, the state has not shared any information about preregistering or making appointments to receive the vaccine, but the department website says that they will "provide a map of convenient vaccination locations ... once a vaccine is available to all Missourians."

Montana

Montana has been vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Some communities are still in this phase, while others are prepared to begin vaccinating residents who are age 70 or older or who are at higher risk for the virus. Residents are encouraged to contact their local health jurisdictions with questions.

There is no information about preregistering for or making an appointment to receive the vaccine, but the state website says that vaccination sites will "vary by county or jurisdiction" asks that residents keep an eye out for updates from public health authorities and local medical providers.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the state is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities through on-site clinics.

The state plans to start vaccinating residents aged 75 and older and other essential workers who are at risk in around mid-January, but has not shared information about how those groups will be able to register or make appointments for the vaccine. Some parts of the state have already started vaccinating these groups to avoid wasting doses of vaccine.

The general public cannot preregister or make an appointment at this time.

Nevada

Nevada is currently vaccinating health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and other essential workers who work in health care settings.

State residents who are interested in being vaccinated and wish to be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine should complete this survey. Currently, the state is not offering appointments or pre-registration for the vaccine.

New Hampshire

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the state is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. These groups are able to get the vaccine through providers and through 13 "fixed sites" located throughout the state.

The state does not have any information about making appointments or preregistering for the vaccine, though an FAQ states that when the vaccine is more accessible, residents will be able to access it through health care providers, pharmacies and other vaccination clinics.

New Jersey

The state of New Jersey is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and aims to vaccinate "70% of (the state's) adult population" within six months.

Right now, all residents of the state can preregister to be vaccinated. This portal does not guarantee an appointment or timeline for vaccination, but will give an estimate on when a resident may be eligible for vaccination.

New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Health is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities and other congregate care settings.

State residents can register to be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine online or by calling 1-855-600-3453.

New York

New York State is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents and staff of "certain" long-term care facilities, people age 75 and older, first responders, essential workers, childcare or school staff and more.

Those who are eligible to be vaccinated in New York City can make an appointment online. Residents who are unsure of their eligibility can fill out this form for more information.

The state has also released an app which has an "Am I Eligible?" tool designed to help residents determine their place in line. Residents who are eligible will be offered a list of nearby providers who can be contacted to schedule an appointment; non-eligible residents can check their status at any time.

North Carolina

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents over the age of 75 and those in long-term care facilities. Vaccine doses are being sent to providers "based on their ability to reach prioritized populations" and the state is working to expand vaccination sites.

The state offers an online list of health departments that eligible residents can call to ask about vaccination.

North Dakota

North Dakota is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities; according to the state Department of Health, residents over the age of 75, residents with underlying health conditions, and childcare workers and employees of schools that teach grades K-12 will begin being vaccinated sometime in January.

Currently, residents of North Dakota cannot preregister for or make appointments to be vaccinated, but the department says that the public will be offered updates on when different groups will be eligible. Residents should pay attention to official websites and social media pages for up-to-date information.

Ohio

The state of Ohio is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. During a press conference on Jan. 7, Gov. Mike DeWine said that residents over the age of 80 would begin to be vaccinated on Jan. 19. Those over the age of 75 are estimated to begin receiving the vaccine the week of Jan. 25, and those over the age of 70 will get them the following week. Residents aged 65 and older can expect to get the vaccine the week of Feb. 8.

The state does not have a way for residents to preregister or make appointments to be vaccinated, but asks that the public pay attention to local websites and social media pages to stay updated.

Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and state residents over the age of 65 are currently being vaccinated. Those eligible to be vaccinated should keep an eye on official websites, where vaccination clinics are announced, or look at the "Vaccine Centers" section of the state website to find a location near them. State residents, even those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, can preregister online.

Oregon

In Oregon, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities can be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state does not allow for preregistration or appointments to be made; current distribution plans empathize equity and equal access to the vaccine.

Pennsylvania

At this time, the state of Pennsylvania is only vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. While a list of hospitals providing vaccines is publicly available, only health care workers are being vaccinated at those locations, and the state Department of Health has asked the general public not to go to those locations in search of a vaccine.

The state website says that "many providers are being enrolled and will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations" once more doses are available, though there is "no specific timeline" on when the general public can be vaccinated. The department will use the VaccineFinder.org portal to help people find places to be vaccinated.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is vaccinating people across three tiers at this point, including health care workers, essential workers, first responders, those in congregate living settings and long-term care facilities and school nurses and teachers. Updates about who can be vaccinated will be shared as they are available.

According to a FAQ list shared by the state, there is no "wait list" or "priority list" that people can join before their group has been announced.

South Carolina

According to the South Dakota Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state is currently vaccinating front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities with the "overarching goal of preventing death."

The state is not currently allowing people to preregister for the coronavirus vaccine. The department plans to notify the public through news announcements, social media updates and community-level outreach as more people become eligible for vaccines. Residents can also speak to their healthcare providers.

South Dakota

South Dakota, which as of early Jan. leads the country in vaccine distribution, is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility residents, correctional officers and other first responders.

While the state has not shared any information about making appointments or preregistering for the vaccine, they have provided a site where people can find local providers. When the vaccine becomes more available, residents will be able to find vaccine providers on the VaccineFinder.org portal.

Tennessee

Different Tennessee counties are in different stages of vaccine distribution; some areas are only vaccinating residents aged 75 or older, while others are vaccinating those as young as 65.

After first-come first-serve policies led to long lines, the state is enacting a system that allows people to make appointments online. Those appointments are expected to be available starting next week, and appointments will be mandatory going forward. Some counties had previously had their own appointment systems in place.

Texas

Texas is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, those aged 65 and older and those with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.

According to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, the state will begin directing "most COVID-19 vaccines received to large sites or hubs around the state" with the goal of vaccinating more than 100,000 people.

The hub plan is expected to provide the vaccine to more people and make it easier for people to register for an appointment to be vaccinated. Other providers can be found using the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine provider locations map. These hubs and providers will only vaccinate eligible people, and there is no system in place for preregistration or appointments for non-eligible residents.

Utah

In Utah, vaccines are available for health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, and K-12 teachers and school staff. Those who are eligible to be vaccinated should contact their local health department to make an appointment.

There is no way to preregister for the vaccine or for non-eligible populations to schedule an appointment, but when the general public is eligible to be vaccinated the vaccine will be available able at hospitals, local health departments, clinics, pharmacies and community partners. Residents of the state can sign up for e-mail updates.

Vermont

According to the Vermont Department of Health, the state is currently vaccinating health care personnel, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state is "not keeping a list of eligible people" according to an FAQ page, and does not appear to be allowing residents to preregister for the vaccine. Appointments will be available as more vaccine doses are delivered, and the state will share updates about those doses as they come in. It's anticipated that all residents will eventually need to make an appointment for vaccination.

Virginia

The state of Virginia is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The state Department of Health says that as the vaccine becomes more publicly available, locations including health departments, pharmacies and more will be able to offer it.

There is no way to preregister or make an appointment for the vaccine at this time, though appointments will eventually be available as more people are eligible for the vaccine.

Washington

Right now, Washington is vaccinating health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. The Washington Department of Health website does not include any information about pre-registering for or making an appointment to be vaccinated.

West Virginia

In addition to vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, individuals aged 80 and over are eligible to be vaccinated in West Virginia through their local health department.

Heath departments will each announce their availability for vaccinations and locations; the state Department of Health and Human Resources says that community health centers will contact eligible individuals. It's expected that other age groups will be vaccinated in the coming weeks. There is no way to preregister or make an appointment online.

Wisconsin

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state is only currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The state website does not share any information about appointments or preregistering for the vaccine at this time.

Wyoming

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the majority of the state is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Some counties may have begun offering vaccinations to priority patients in the next group, which includes residents who are aged 70 and older and frontline essential workers who must interact with the public.

The state website directs residents to their local county sites for more information. Right now, there is no way to make an appointment or preregister for the vaccine.