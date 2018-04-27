This could just be the beginning for an especially hardy tick, said James Lok, a professor of parasitology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Lok expects the ticks will make it over the Delaware River and migrate westward. “I would be surprised if it does not spread out of New Jersey quickly,” he said, noting the tick has already migrated great distances to get from Asia to Australia and New Zealand, and now to New Jersey.

This new — to America — tick comes with some pretty scary properties. For one thing, females can reproduce on their own, so one female by herself could produce thousands of eggs, Tamassia said.

It means that for the little invaders to migrate and get a toe-hold here would take just one female hitching a ride on a traveler, or traveler’s pet, coming from Asia, Australia or New Zealand.

Another rather special trait: these ticks don’t seem to care what they bite. Unlike deer ticks that in the nymph stage prefer a certain kind of mouse to feed on, Asian tick nymphs will feast on any little critter that crosses their paths. The same is true of the adults. So it doesn’t matter whether the adult tick latches onto a deer, a cow, a sheep — or a human.

Making the tick even more unwelcome is its ability to carry and spread a host of diseases. While experts don’t know for sure yet which North American diseases the tick can transmit, it has been shown in Asia to spread diseases related to Rocky Mountain spotted fever and anaplasmosis.

“It’s got a pretty terrible track record in China, Japan and recently in New Zealand and Australia,” Lok said. “And it’s not a stretch to assume it would be able to transmit the related diseases in North America.” There’s already evidence the long horn tick can transmit Lyme disease, Lok said.

In Asia, this type of tick also transmits a very scary disease that causes severe fever and low platelet counts. But that disease hasn’t been seen in North America, said Dr. John Aucott, an associate professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.