Got gas? 5 ways to prevent and treat stomach bloating

That uncomfortable sense of feeling bloated is one of the most commonly shared digestive issues. But there are several specific steps you can take to beat the bloat when you’ve got it, and fend it off in the future.

Bloating reflects excess stomach gas that hasn’t been released — and it’s a true fact of biology. After eating, it’s perfectly normal to produce some gas, which is released in two ways: burping or flatulence. When these options don’t work, the extra air accumulates in the stomach (or intestines) and causes the dreaded bloat.