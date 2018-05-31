Isaacson stressed how important it is to make changes now: "20 to 30 years is ample time to make brain-healthy choices."

So what can you do?

1. Exercise regularly, at a high intensity.

"Exercise can protect against Alzheimer's because it not only increases blood flow to the brain, but it loosens up that amyloid plaque, the bad sticky stuff that gets caught up and gunked up in the brain of a person with Alzheimer's disease," noted Isaacson.

Any exercise helps, but experts recommend getting at least three hours of rigorous activity a week. Ideally, that would be two cardio workouts and one strength-training session.

2. Get at least 7.5 hours of quality sleep every night.

When you sleep, the brain can clean out the damaging amyloid plaques.

"Turn off the electronics, no bright lights from the screens, no texting, no emails. Have a quiet, dark room. And clear your mind," Isaacson advised.