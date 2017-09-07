share tweet pin email

Let's face it: Pharrell Williams does not look his age.

In fact, we think he looks more like 34 than 44 (he'll be 45 next April). So just how does the singer/producer/songwriter keep his face as "Happy" as his music?

So fresh and So clean @cactusplantfleamarket #vacavibes A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

As he revealed in an interview with Dazed in late August, it comes down to two key things:

"I exfoliate like a madman," he explained. "When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you."

Looking fashionable (or fashionably quirky — we can't forget his giant Grammys hat or Oscars red carpet shorts) also helps, we're sure. Being a true individual, he said, was important.

Thank you, @chanelofficial. A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

"It's indicative of who you are and what you're feeling," he said. "Specifically, the way I look at it, it's when I get up in the morning, it's how I feel, it's where I'm going, and what the weather's going to be like."

He added, "That kind of informs me of what it is that I'm wearing. When people are like, 'I don't really have any style, I don't dress up,' you kind of are. That's what your clothes are saying."

WireImage Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams on July 4 at Paris Fashion Week.

Still, Williams may not be able to hold his youthful looks much longer: he became a daddy of triplets with wife Helen Lasichanh in January.

"It's a full-on assembly line," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in June. "They harmonize when they cry ... Chain reaction is a real thing at our house. It's a real thing. One cries, two cries, then three cries."

And that's the kind of thing that may cut into his exfoliation time!

