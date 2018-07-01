These “ideal-related regrets” — like settling for a stable career instead of following a passion, marrying a “safe” partner instead of pursuing a truly special love interest, never opening a business or traveling around the world — were more painful than regrets about not living up to responsibilities.

Yet, people tended to put off action to realize their dreams, leading to a “slowly accumulating disappointment,” the study noted.

“When it comes to our ideal-related regrets, we let them linger… a year goes by, we don’t do anything. Two, three, 20 years go by and that small increment of negative builds up to a big feeling of regret when, unfortunately, a lot of times it’s too late to actually do something,” Shai Davidai, the lead author and an assistant psychology professor at The New School for Social Research, told TODAY.

To understand why, it important to realize your perception of yourself is a bit divided, previous research has found. There’s the actual self — the traits you think you have; the ought self, which is concerned with duties, rules and what you should do; and the ideal self, or your hopes, goals, aspirations and dreams.

The "ought you" and the ideal you usually have different agendas.

“There’s often a tension between those two things. Our goals and dreams push us one way; and then our responsibilities and duties pull us another way,” Davidai said.

Fear of change

Regrets that come from not living up to responsibilities — like cheating on a spouse or not being there for a friend in crisis — elicit “hot” and intense emotions that prompt people to want to take action, make amends or change their behavior, the study noted.

But regrets that come from not realizing a dream are never strong enough in the moment to compel us to do something about them, Davidai said. Inertia wins, fear of change takes over and the status quo rules.

Years later, when people look back, they kick themselves for not doing more. To make things worse, all the reasons that seemed compelling at the time for not taking action seem much less convincing down the road, the study noted.

Hundreds of people of different ages and diverse backgrounds were surveyed for the paper.