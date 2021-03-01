How one couple lost more than 300 pounds during the pandemic

Sussy and Wes Hunter had been overweight their entire lives.

“I was always the chubby kid,” Sussy told TODAY. She and her husband Wes are both 36 and pastors at the Lighthouse Church of God in Traverse City, Michigan.

At their heaviest Sussy and Wes were 330 pounds and 532 pounds respectively. At the beginning of 2019 Sussy weighed 305 pounds and Wes weighed 490 pounds. That year, both of them received tough news from their doctors. Sussy was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in January and Wes, already a type 2 diabetic and hypertensive, found out in May he had to go on insulin because his blood sugar levels were out of control.

“It was a shock — kind of,” Sussy said of her news. “I was overweight. I wasn’t eating healthy. I kind of knew it was coming.”

Wes said his news was very upsetting: “I was just at a point where I had to make a change.”

Finding a plan that worked

That summer, the couple tried eating healthier. Once the Hunters’ 8-year-old daughter was back in the classroom at the end of the summer, Sussy and Wes started doing 45 minutes to an hour of low-intensity aerobic exercise about four times per week.

But weight was not coming off. “We had tried to make some positive changes, but I was still having a lot of trouble losing weight,” Wes said.

Then Sussy heard about a friend who had lost 122 pounds using a nutrition and behavior change program, Optavia. Sussy and Wes decided to give the program a shot — and it worked.

Wes started the program in November 2019. Sussy started a few months later, in February 2020. As part of the plan, they eat five small meals throughout the day that come directly from the Optavia and one meal they prepare themselves, which consists of a moderate portion of lean protein and three servings of vegetables.

There’s no specific exercise component to their plan, but the couple is focused on making healthier lifestyle choices overall. They drink more water throughout the day. They don’t bring unhealthy food into the house. And they don’t stay sedentary for too long. “If we’d been sitting on the couch for a while watching TV, we’ll get up and wash dishes or go outside and play with our daughter,” Wes said.

By February 2021, Sussy weighed 191 pounds and Wes weighed 345 pounds. “But we’re not ‘there’ yet,” Sussy said. “This is a lifestyle change. This is a lifelong journey for us.”

They’re still following the eating plan today, but once they reach their goal weights, they’ll shift into the “maintenance” phase of the program, which is more flexible.

The couple said their daughter, now 8 years old, is a huge reason they are committed to losing weight. Courtesy Sussy and Wes Hunter

Choose a rock-solid ‘why’ — and remind yourself of it over and over again

Why did this weight-loss program work for Sussy and Wes now? They attribute their success in large part to having a really good reason “why” they are doing it.

“Our daughter is a huge reason we’re doing this,” Sussy said. She and her husband wanted to be healthy enough to be a part of their daughter’s life for many years to come.

“We want to be around to see some of these milestones for my daughter. I don’t want to miss out on those things,” Wes said. “I don’t want to be unable to participate to our fullest because of our weight.”

Remembering that that is the motivation behind all of these efforts has helped the couple stay on track — even during a global pandemic.

“Your why really does have to be stronger than your want to be unhealthy,” Sussy said.