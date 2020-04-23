How to not be a 'coronavirus jerk' during the pandemic

Life as an immune-compromised person under quarantine in New York City has been stressful, to say the least. Families in crowded apartment buildings stacked on top of each other, all the stores have narrow aisles, and there are people everywhere — even though we’ve been asked to stay home to stop the spread. Many are willing to adapt to our new normal, but there are just as many refusing to stay home, wear masks or respect the 6-foot distance rule.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stress can bring on anxiety, sadness, a feeling of being overwhelmed, irritability and anger. These feelings can ooze out of us in different ways, says Sanam Hafeez, a clinical psychologist based in New York City. “The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world in a magnitude that we have not seen until now. While we do see courage and kindness, we also see people who act out in an aggressive, offensive or inappropriate manner, both in-person and online,” she says.

Andrea Bonior, a licensed clinical psychologist in Bethesda, Maryland, host of "Baggage Check," a live chat and column with "The Washington Post," says living under the “chronic, constant threat” of COVID-19 does a number on our peripheral nervous systems, causing some to act out. “It can make us more irritable, or more self-serving — ‘I'm not going to wear a mask. They're uncomfortable, and if I get sick, I get sick.’ This hijacks our decision-making process and makes us less thoughtful in our actions, which easily causes conflict with others,” she explains.

It’s no wonder corona-jerky behavior abounds. TODAY asked Bonior and Hafeez to help define those behaviors and give their tips for how to avoid them.

At the grocery store

As nerve-wracking as grocery shopping is right now, both experts stress the importance of treating your fellow shoppers the way you’d like to be treated. “It's a crucial time for the classic question: ‘If everyone behaved like I am right now, would it be a good thing or a bad thing?’” says Bonior. “If someone isn't showing you space, give them kindness in terms of tone, but be firm in your own boundary.”

“Respect for personal space is being self-aware,” says Hafeez. “People are scared right now. If they are in a grocery store it’s out of necessity, so giving people space, wearing a mask and practicing general prevention etiquette can go a long way.” When it’s time to check out, remember the cashiers are putting themselves at risk so you can eat, so treat them with kindness. “Practice patience and never berate or humiliate anyone,” Hafeez says. And remember — a simple ‘thank you’ can go a long way.

Online

With so many working from home and craving water-cooler conversation, social media channels are rampant with COVID-fueled aggressive or passive-aggressive behavior. “It’s one thing to debate, but be kind and leave out personal attacks,” Bonior advises. “It's really a matter of tone. If you feel the need to correct someone, do it in an empathetic way with as much respect and as little condescension as you can muster. Sometimes, that means doing it privately.”

While jogging or taking a walk outside

Though exercise can alleviate stress, do it in a way that considers the health of others. “Social distance is of paramount importance — even outside in the fresh air,” says Hafeez. “If you’re jogging towards a walker, keep a healthy distance as you jog past. When we jog we breathe faster, sometimes through our mouths, and we could be sweating and huffing and puffing.”

“We simply don't have the right to put other people at significant risk for our own convenience,” says Bonior. “Give others the right of way. There's likely nowhere that you are actually rushing to when you are outside at this point. If you can't do it for others, think about your own exposure instead.”

In an apartment building

COVID-compliant etiquette is vital in shared spaces, like apartment buildings. “The responsible thing to do is to stay home and avoid having people visit,” says Hafeez. “Take precautions for your neighbors and yourself, like disposing of gloves correctly — not leaving them on the floor in an elevator — and make sure you wear a protective layer over your nose and mouth.”

“Having people visit” includes anyone who works for you in your home. “If your own income isn’t in jeopardy, I strongly believe it's the right thing to do to keep paying domestic workers who rely on that income — even if they can’t work,” says Bonior. “Making them work puts them at risk.”