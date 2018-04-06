Why I'm proud of my Neanderthal DNA

Neanderthal DNA appears to live on in our immune systems, as well, especially when it comes to resisting infections. Neanderthal ancestors also passed along some traits for sleeping patterns, mood, and skin tone and hair color, research shows.

Pobiner said she inherited a Neanderthal gene associated with straight hair, although she says her hair is not, in fact, stick-straight.

Team members at 23andMe are crowdsourcing the information they get from customers to build up their own profile of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans.

“23andMe tests for Neanderthal ancestry at 1,436 markers scattered across the genome,” the company explains on its customer website.

“At each of these markers you can have a genetic variant that evolved in Neanderthals and came back into the human lineage when the two groups interbred. Because you inherit variants from both of your parents, you can have 0, 1, or 2 copies of the Neanderthal variant at each marker.”

My report indicates I have 294 Neanderthal variations, including, thankfully, two copies of the gene that reduces my tendency to have a hairy back.

While the 23andMe database has turned up more than 1,400 genetic changes that date back to Neanderthal times, the company has only identified four that confer traits.

“Whether you have straight or curly hair, whether you are likely to sneeze after eating dark chocolate, back hair, height — those are the four we found so far,” Smith said.

“Most of the Neanderthal DNA in our bodies, we don’t know what it does. Most of it may not do anything at all.”

While humans have about 20,000 genes that confer traits, most of our genetic code is not organized into genes. Some of it influences genes, turning them on or off and affecting genetic function.

Smith said the sneezing-after-chocolate trait turned up randomly and he has no idea if it serves any purpose. “It is a trait it affects about 3 percent of people,” he said.

None of the traits would be visible to people looking at you, Brody said. For instance, the Neanderthal gene variation associated with height influences about 0.1 inch. At least 300 different genes affect height, Brody said.

So how did these Neanderthal genes get into modern humans?

“If I had a time machine, I would love to go back and see a modern human-Neanderthal interaction,” Pobiner said. “These were two different species yet they clearly recognized each other as similar enough that individuals mated with each other on multiple occasions over time and across space.”