Should I be concerned about COVID-19 variants? Experts break it down

Over the past few months, new variants of the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 have started to emerge from the U.K. to South Africa and Brazil. Now, scientists are finding that the virus has changed in ways that may affect its ability to spread, potentially resulting in more cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease physician, said Wednesday that phase 3 trials for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine includes participants in South Africa and Brazil, and may help to indicate how its vaccine responds to new variants. He expects this data to be available within a week.

Moderna and Pfizer are both developing upgrades to their vaccines that could be used against variants, the companies announced on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

At this stage, though, one thing remains clear: Existing methods to prevent transmission of COVID-19 are the still the most effective strategies, experts told TODAY. These include masking, or even double-masking, maintaining social distance, not socializing unmasked and indoors with people outside your household, regular hand hygiene and getting vaccinated when you're eligible.

Here's what else you need to know about the new COVID-19 strains, from symptoms, to how lethal they are and whether vaccines will work against them.

What is a variant? How does it happen?

While the existence of new variants may be worrisome to the general public, the phenomenon is "not entirely unexpected," Ben Lopman, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Emory University's school of public health in Atlanta, told TODAY.

"Viruses spread by replicating themselves ... and that replication process is imperfect," he explained. "The virus makes mistakes sometimes. Most of those mistakes are useless or will kill the virus. Rarely but sometimes, one of those mistakes will be beneficial. It could, for example, make the virus more easy to transmit from person to person by changing its genetics in some way."

The U.K. variant in particular, which early research indicates could be more contagious than other strains in the U.S., seems to replicate more efficiently, Lopman said. This could mean that infected people are "actually producing more of the virus or shedding the virus at somewhat higher levels, and that might be what makes it more transmissible," he added.

But viruses acquiring mutations isn't "necessarily a bad thing," Jasmine Plummer, Ph.D., associate director of applied genomics at Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles told TODAY.

"(Viruses) want to survive," she explained. "It's not in (their) best benefit to keep killing the host, meaning the person. Near the end, (the virus might) figure out a way ... to survive by infecting more people, but the outcome of that infection is hopefully not as severe."

How many strains of COVID-19 are there?

A new strain occurs when a virus goes through one or more mutations that change its behavior in some way, but a variant develops when a virus goes through a mutation of any kind, explained Dr. Patricia Couto, an infectious disease physician at Orlando Health in Florida.

At this stage, she said she believes there's only enough data on the U.K. and Brazil variants to say that they are "for sure" new strains. Researchers also referred to a variant found in California as a strain.

According to Lopman, "there are many variants out there," but a few are concerning because they "appear to be spreading more quickly" and could "possibly (replace) the variants that were previously dominant," he said.

Here are the concerning variants, and what to know about each:

U.K. variant

The U.K. strain, called B.1.1.7, was first reported in the U.S. in late December, and it spreads more quickly and easily than other variants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report from earlier this month found it could become the dominant strain in the U.S. as early as March. As of Jan. 26, there were 308 confirmed cases of this variant in 26 U.S. states. It's also spreading at high levels in Denmark and Scandinavia, Lopman said.

South African variant

This variant, known as B.1.351, emerged independently from the U.K. strain but shares some mutations with the U.K. strain, according to the CDC. Data indicates that it first emerged in South Africa in October and has since spread to other countries, including the U.S. On Thursday, the CDC confirmed a case in South Carolina. This variant does seem to spread more easily than other strains in the U.S., Lopman said.

Brazilian variant

The Brazilian strain, P.1, was first detected earlier this month in travelers to Japan from the Amazonas state of Brazil. It appears to contain mutations that raise concerns about its transmissibility and potential for reinfection, according to the CDC. Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon region, saw a surge in cases in December, despite 75% of the population already having been infected by October. So far, one case of this variant has been reported in the U.S. in Minnesota.

U.S. variants in California, Ohio

A new strain known as CAL.20C, independent from the U.K. strain, has been found in more than one-third of cases in Los Angeles and may be contributing to the city's recent surge, according to research from Cedars-Sinai medical center in L.A. To detect the strain, researchers looked at 10,000 COVID-19 samples from the state as far back as March and found the earliest sample of the strain in July, Plummer, co-author of the research, said. By mid-to-late January, the new strain represented more than 30% of cases in the entire state and more than 40% in Southern California, she added.

So far, CAL.20C also been reported in Washington, D.C. and New York. The data at this stage suggests that it could be more easily spread than the strain dominating the rest of the country, but the surge of the strain also coincided with people gathering for holidays, Plummer cautioned.

In Ohio, researchers at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus have discovered a new variant and another evolving strain with three mutations. The new strain has only been reported in one patient, so the scale at this time is unclear. The evolving strain became the dominant one in Columbus over three weeks between December and January, and researchers suspect it's likely more infectious.

Is the new strain of COVID-19 more deadly?

Whether any of the new COVID-19 strains are more lethal depends on whether you're thinking about the individual patient or the entire population, Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, told TODAY.

"(From) the entire society's point of view, if it's more infectious, more people get infected, then even if it's equal lethality ... you'll have more dead people," he said. "But if you're a doctor and you're trying to take care of a patient, then it may not matter which strain the patient has. Their risk of severe illness and death may be about the same."

Early data does not indicate that the U.K. strain, the most researched at this stage, leads to more severe illness, even it's more infectious. For CAL.20C, Plummer said the small amount of data she has also does not indicate it's more severe.

The CDC has said that there is no evidence that the South African variant has an impact on disease severity, and Couto added that she thinks it's too early to answer this question about the Brazil variant, which was only discovered this month.

Another factor that can contribute a new strain or variant being more deadly on a population scale is "how collapsed your health care system is" where it hits, Couto said. "If you have a lot of people that you did not anticipate getting sick at the same time, you will see a bump in mortality, and that doesn't necessarily mean that the virus is more lethal."

Do the new variants have different symptoms?

Currently, none of the new variants have been associated with new or different symptoms, experts told TODAY. Per the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Couto also stressed that the new variants and strains also seem to result in the same wide range of illness that's come to be associated with COVID-19.

Will the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work against them?

The research into the vaccines' efficacy against the variants and strains is ongoing, and so far Moderna and Pfizer have released preliminary data on the U.K. and South Africa variants.

Early lab research on Pfizer's vaccine indicates that it only slightly loses effectiveness against the South African variant, and previous research from the company on the U.K. variant found that antibodies in vaccine recipients' blood successfully fought off the virus in lab dishes.

Moderna said earlier this week that a lab study showed "no significant impact on neutralizing titers," which correlate to protection provided by a vaccination, against the U.K. strain. The study did find "a six-fold reduction in neutralizing titers" against the South African variant, but the company said the reduced titer levels are still expected to be protective.

Plummer said her Cedars-Sinai team does not anticipate CAL.20C will evade the vaccines, but they're actively investigating to be sure. She also believes most other strains and mutations will respond to the existing vaccines.

"It will become very difficult for SARS-CoV-2 at the rate that it's mutating to evade the vaccine," she said, adding that mRNA vaccines were chosen to fight this pandemic because they're "designed to overcome" mutations. Asked why Moderna and Pfizer would need to develop boosters if this is the case, Plummer said the scientific justification would be "an abundance of precaution."

Where are the travel bans due to coronavirus variants?

President Biden recently instated travel bans for foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. from countries where the new variants have been reported. These include:

U.K. and Ireland

Brazil

South Africa

According to the CDC, there are also currently travel bans for non-U.S. citizens coming from:

China

Iran

A large portion of Europe, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Scandinavia and more

How might variants effect the timeline for herd immunity?

The fact that these variants exist and are spreading doesn't automatically lengthen the path to herd immunity, Vermund said. But it does make adherence to COVID-19 safety practices that much more influential in the timeline for getting back to normal.

"If we can get broader adherence to prevention messages and drive down (COVID-19) rates, even if we have these new strains circulating, we may be able to control the virus until we can get everybody vaccinated," he said. "If we just flagrantly flaunt the prevention messages, then, sure, the new strains, if they're more infectious will affect more people and make things bad again."