5. Pile on the veggies

Grilled or roasted mushrooms make a great alternative to meat for a tasty vegetarian sandwich. And even if you’re including a little meat, you can still load your sandwich up with fresh vegetables to give it a big nutritional boost.

“Building a healthier sandwich can be a great opportunity to add color, nutrients and flavor when you choose a variety of different seasonal vegetables or even fruit to add to a protein and grain,” said Cormier. Instead of counting veggies, simply try incorporating as many colors as possible. “The more colors you can add to your sandwich, the more phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals you’ll be delivering to your body,” she explained.

6. Be wary of deli meats

Sausage and bologna aren’t the only meats with strange ingredients. Highly processed meat products, like many found in the average supermarket deli case, are full of preservatives and chemicals like nitrates and added sodium.

In fact, a 2014 study found that Americans who consumed this popular lunchtime staple consumed not only more sodium, but also more daily calories overall. Instead of relying on your less-than-reputable regular buys, go for fresh meats you cook at home or organic, preservative-free lunch meats.

7. Meet some meat-free proteins

There are plenty of other meatless sources of protein out there that make a great base for a hearty sandwich. “Think plant proteins, such as beans, hummus or nut butters,” said Cormier. “A favorite sandwich of mine is a twist on the typical peanut butter and jelly: Instead of the classic ingredients, I use almond butter and sliced strawberries on a sprouted grain tortilla,” she noted. Using fresh strawberries instead of jelly or jam cuts back on the amount of processed sugar in this classic combo, and almond butter is packed with even more iron and vitamin E than peanut butter.

8. Think beyond basic meat and cheese

Sandwiches don’t have to consist of just turkey, cheese and lettuce. Add a more exotic spread (like baba ganoush, homemade pesto or tahini) for low-sodium flavor, or even fresh fruit (like sliced apples, pears and berries) for a familiar sweetness without the refined sugar.

9. Add flavor with low-calorie extras

Opt for freshly squeezed lemon juice, fragrant herbs or any number of spices to add flavor and nutrients to your sandwich with minimal calories.

Acidic citrus fruits like lemon and lime also have an added benefit: like salt, acid acts as a flavor booster for every other ingredient it comes into contact with, so fresh citrus can help you cut back on sodium, too! Skip the salt in spreads and just add a quick squeeze from a lemon wedge, instead. While you’re at it, add a squirt of lemon to your water glass, too. It’s just one of our quick and easy ways to boost metabolism.

