6 sensible, simple ways to lower your risk of breast cancer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The numbers sure are scary.

According to the American Cancer Society, there’s a one in eight chance that a woman in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. But statistics don’t tell the whole story. That’s why Megyn Kelly TODAY consulted with Dr. Kristi Funk, a board-certified breast surgeon who, alongside her husband, Andy Funk, co-founded the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Los Angeles. Funk has treated breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow. And now, she’s written “Breasts: The Owner's Manual."

She stopped by TODAY to help women understand what they can do to significantly reduce their risk of breast cancer. And it’s a good idea to start with the basics, the very foundation of our lives.

"One of the things that's largely neglected, I think, in medical literature," she said, "is [that] there's no emphasis on social support and love and connectedness. But there is data to show that people live happier, healthier and longer when they have love in their lives."

Still, there are active things you can do. They're sensible, and easy.