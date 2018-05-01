4 tips to keep an intermittent fasting diet on track

Varady dabbles with intermittent fasting herself, typically for a few weeks after the holidays to lose a few pounds. The 16:8 plan is less intense than the other plans, but if she wants a more rapid weight loss, she’ll opt for alternate day fasting.

“The first five fast days are pretty tricky, but once your body gets adjusted to that kind of up-down pattern of eating, it actually gets really easy,” Varady told TODAY.

So how do you boost your chances of intermittent fasting success?

First things, first:

Always check with your doctor before starting a diet.

Intermittent fasting is not for everyone, including people with type 1 diabetes, pregnant women and lactating women, Varady said. People with binge eating disorder will tend to overeat during their eating window, so this type of regimen won’t work for them, she added.

Consider the intermittent fasting plan right for you:

Some of the popular regimens include:

The 16:8 diet, or time-restricted feeding, where you fast for 16 hours a day, but are free to eat whatever you want in the other eight hours. Experts advise picking an eating window that lets you finish your meals fairly early, such as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or earlier, because your body is less efficient at putting sugar away as the day goes by.

Alternate day fasting, which means limiting yourself to 500 calories one day, then eating whatever you want the next, and then repeating that process.

The 5:2 plan, which means incorporating two non-consecutive fast days into your week, then eating normally during the other days.