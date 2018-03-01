This high school teacher lost 336 pounds: See her incredible transformation

For Brittany May, less is more. Make that way, way, way more.

The teacher, 25, once weighed 514 pounds. But it wasn't until she had to weigh herself on a fertilizer scale — because a regular scale could no longer accommodate her — that she knew she had to get her life back and be healthy.

Today, she's 178 pounds. And she did in less than two years: 22 months, to be exact.

May works as a high school agricultural teacher in Pennsylvania. Even as a youngster, she’d always been on the heavy side and was the last kid picked for sports teams, May told Megyn Kelly TODAY. Slowly, over the years, she packed on the pounds. Even when urged by a friend to lose weight, May wasn’t ready.

'I couldn't fit behind the steering wheel'

When she tried a diet or a workout plan — “everything under the sun” — nothing lasted long term. So she’d give up.

“Doing things on my own, it just wouldn’t happen,” she said.

Back then, May said, she never ate a single meal. Instead, she consumed what she calls "the meal before the meal."

"We would have stopped at a fast food restaurant on the way home. When we got home, we’d have a protein that was breaded, a potato, a starchy vegetable and a starch on top of that. We didn’t see much greens. It was comfort and convenient food," she said.