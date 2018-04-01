6 habits to set yourself up for weight-loss success — for life

1. Cut out the liquid calories.

Your 20s are often a time of experimentation. Part of the discovery process can mean more social opportunities and extra helpings in the alcohol department. Aside from some of the obvious reasons why excessive drinking should be avoided, your weight should be a motivating rationale to take a break from alcohol as well.

Alcohol provides empty calories — lots of them — and can contribute to an inability to lose weight. That Long Island iced tea, those fruity martinis and the night of consistent vodka and cranberries can amount to extra fuel your body simply can’t burn. You’ll find similar issues from cola, juices and energy drinks as the majority either have real sugar or fake alternatives. Both options can be the kiss of death for anyone serious about shedding weight.

2. Ditch the “d” word from your vocabulary.

Now is a good time to ditch all things diet, and when I say “diet,” I’m talking about the kind that equates to deprivation, hunger and ultimate failure.

Several studies show diets don’t work; yet young adults are some of its worst victims. A 2018 study found that dieting and skipping meals actually made young adults fatter, not leaner. Further, a 2017 randomized controlled trial found taking breaks from dieting actually led to more success in weight loss. The authors of the study cited the concept of “adaptive thermogenesis” as the reason why diets ultimately fail. Calorie restriction reduces metabolic rate more dramatically than once thought, making it harder to actually achieve weight loss. The more you diet, the more your metabolism may be negatively impacted.

3. Throw out the scale.

Many of my patients have a love-hate relationship with their scale. I often suggest solving this by getting rid of the relationship all together and putting the scale in the trash. Here’s why: The scale provides a number, an assessment of all the “stuff” in you. Muscle, fat, water — all of it. It may not be a great assessment, however, of how you’re doing in the health department.

One study found young adults were more likely to be obsessed with an “ideal weight” number than they were in achieving a healthy weight. Further, the number that young adults had in their mind was often far from what was realistic.

A better option? Save money and buy a tape measure. Studies have shown waist size is a better predictor of health and risk for obesity than BMI (akin to that number on the scale).

4. Focus on quality, not quantity.

Along with getting rid of that perfect number you want to see on the scale, now is the time to eliminate the daily calorie count. Counting calories to lose weight does not work — and there are multiple studies to prove it. Instead of focusing on quantity, now is the time to focus on quality.