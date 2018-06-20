Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There’s promising new research about a weight-loss plan that doesn’t involve calorie counting, constant hunger or extreme effort.

When obese people structured their schedule so that they fasted for 16 hours a day, but were free to eat whatever they wanted in the other eight hours — known as the 16:8 diet, or time-restricted feeding — they modestly lost weight and lowered their blood pressure after 12 weeks on the regimen, a new study published in the journal Nutrition and Healthy Aging found.

It’s the first trial to look at the effects of time-restricted feeding on the obese, the researchers said.

The participants ended up eating 350 fewer calories a day compared to a control group just because they couldn’t squeeze in their normal food intake between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the prescribed eating window in the study, said Krista Varady, co-author and an associate professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois, Chicago, who has been studying fasting for 12 years.

They ate less overall even though they could eat to their heart’s content during the eating window. But they tended to become full pretty quickly, Varady noted.

“I find one of the benefits of fasting is that it helps people get in touch with their fullness and hunger cues,” she told TODAY.

“With American diets, we’re just eating all the time: snacks, coffees — every two hours, people are consuming things; whereas with fasting, it finally gives your body a break. You start to become in touch with when you’re actually hungry.”