Drink wine and 12 more tips for a sharper brain

1. Be like Popeye.

... And love olive oil. In a study from Spain, men who ate about 4 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil a day showed better language comprehension, attention and abstract thinking than those on a low-fat diet. Its antioxidants (Italian olive oil has the most) may reduce brain inflammation. What's more, olive oil is among the 40 heart foods to eat after 40.

2. Shovel in the salad.

"Antioxidants in fruits and vegetables protect your brain from wear and tear and the stress of aging," said Dr. Gary Small, director of the UCLA Longevity Center. A 40-year-old guy should consume at least 2 cups of fruit and 3 cups of vegetables a day, the USDA notes.

3. Become a fishmonger.

The omega-3 fatty acids in fish (or fish-oil supplements) help form the myelin sheaths that line your brain's "wiring"; their breakdown is a factor in both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, according to Dr. George Bartzokis, a professor of neuroscience at the UCLA Brain Research Institute.

4. Dine with wine.

Drink a glass of red wine every day and make it merlot. This type has the most resveratrol, an antioxidant that protects neurons from damage, noted William J. Tippett, director of the University of Northern British Columbia Brain Research Unit. Dark chocolate has resveratrol, too. Try 2 ounces. And if you need more reasons to drink a glass or three (as if!), be sure to bone up on the 80 amazing benefits of wine.

5. Drop your blood pressure.

The higher your systolic blood pressure is when you're younger, the more likely you are to lose gray matter in key areas as you age, scientists at UC Davis found. Chronically high blood pressure (above 120/80 mmHg) deprives your brain of blood and nutrients. Have your blood pressure checked yearly after age 40. If your levels are running a bit high, here are a few ways to lower your blood pressure.

6. Boost your memory.

In a study reported in Psychological Science, college students who practiced mindfulness — awareness of the moment — for two weeks showed memory improvements. Want in? Find a program that teaches mindfulness-based stress reduction or take a yoga class.

7. Nourish your neurons.

Just 15 to 20 minutes of cardio a day can lower Alzheimer's risk, said Small, coauthor of The Alzheimer's Prevention Program. Increased blood flow helps brain cells communicate better, he said. Strength training works, too — focusing on form can give an added boost.

8. Siphon off stress.

Stress can increase cortisol in your body, said Tippett. This affects memory, learning and the production of neurotransmitters. Meditation is one proven way to ease anxiety, and it's easier than you think. Forget about mantras; just sit quietly and try to feel some peace.