How the hit book and show 'Brain on Fire' helped another woman get correct diagnosis

At age 18, Eileen Tchao was in a coma for six weeks with symptoms that appeared to be from psychosis before she was diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a rare autoimmune disease. Her father, Dr. Paul Tchao, helped diagnose Eileen when he stumbled upon journalist Susannah Cahalan’s book, “Brain on Fire,” which details anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Eileen and her father join Megyn Kelly TODAY to describe their journey.