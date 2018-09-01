Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

With all the barbeques, backyard parties and beach side eating, it’s easy to over do it on summer foods and drinks. But when you're ready to reboot your healthy habits and regain control, follow these five simple steps to get back on track.

1. Stay hydrated

With the summer heat and humidity, the need for extra fluids is real — and we all need to adapt. But how much to drink? And is water the only option? Drinking to quench your thirst is a newer way to gauge hydration, but most people forget to drink, or ignore the signal. The old idea of drinking eight glasses of water daily has no science behind it, and is more of an old-wives tale. The truth is that fluid needs vary with age, height, weight, activity and climate.

The best option for adequate hydration is to peek into the toilet bowl! Healthy hydration shows a urine color of pale yellow. If it’s darker than that, it’s time to boost your drinking.

While water is the perfect hydrating drink, any no-sugar-added drink is a good option including hot or iced coffee and tea (the water-losing effect of caffeine in coffee and tea is not sufficient to block the hydrating action). Add frozen fruit chunks to your water, a splash of 100 percent juice or thin slices of cucumber or lime to provide a flavorful boost without extra calories.

2. Focus on colorful fruits and vegetables

Most fruits and vegetables are nearly 90 percent water and support summer hydration. They also have abundant vitamins and minerals, and lots of antioxidants (these give the vegetables their distinct colors). Loaded with fiber, you’ll stay fuller longer along with a nutrient-rich boost. The crunch of raw fruits and vegetables is very satisfying, especially when snacking.

Go for seasonal produce that is locally available, like peaches, watermelon, berries, corn, tomatoes and lettuce, available not only at farmers' markets but also neighborhood supermarkets. And if food waste is a concern, stick with frozen fruits and vegetables, flash-frozen at harvest with the same nutrients as fresh produce.