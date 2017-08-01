Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Is it better to eat your veggies cooked or raw? The short answer is: Just eat ‘em. June 17 marks National Eat Your Vegetables Day, which should be every day!

All veggies cooked or raw are are a “go.” No discrimination necessary. Most people don’t get the daily recommended intake of veggies, so if you’re getting them in — cooked or raw — you’re doing your body a whole lot of good.

That being said, there is a bit of science that dives a little deeper here. Scientists believe you do, in fact, get more calories from the same amount of food when it’s cooked, as opposed to raw.