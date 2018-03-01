Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

How do you treat acne in the summer? Skin professionals weigh in

Jenna and Sheinelle ask the experts to weigh in on some of your biggest summer beauty and makeup questions.
by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Jul.03.201804:55

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones ask the experts to weigh in on some of your biggest summer beauty and makeup questions. Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist, and Mally Roncal, founder of Mally Beauty and a celebrity makeup artist, discuss how to treat and cover up acne in the summer, keep your makeup sweat-proof, if salt water is good for your skin and more!

