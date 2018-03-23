1. Focus on beating the bloat.

You may just be bloated. Bloat can be a major cause of belly bulge. Take stock in what you’re eating that may be increasing bloat.

Cruciferous veggies are loaded with health-promoting nutrients, but they also may be a secret offender in the bloat department. Add refined starchy foods (like pasta and white bread) and that artificial sweetener in your morning coffee to the list as well.

Up your flat belly game by filling up on water dense veggies like cucumber, celery and spinach, and choosing flat over carbonated water. Also, pick your fruits wisely, papaya and pineapple are good go-tos. And dandelion is one of those famous detox healthy foods for good reason. Try dandelion greens or tea as they may aid with reducing bloat by helping your body flush out excess water.

2. Exercise more.

While doing 1,000 sit ups might make your abs sore for a week, it may not mean much for your waistline. We all know by now, muscle burns more calories than fat. Studies have shown that targeted abdominal exercises alone won’t lead to reduced body fat percentage or even a smaller waistline. But, adding exercise to your normal routine will help. Even adding in a short 10-minute strengthening routine daily, or adding these three moves to your regimen can be effective in boosting your muscle mass, helping to cut down on body fat percentage overall.