Americans are more stressed than ever. Here's how to cope a year into the pandemic

Melissa Locker, a podcast producer, was pretty stressed back in March 2020 when the pandemic first struck. She lives in New York City, the first epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S. Her freelance work dried up overnight and there was basically nothing to do but find things to do. Still, her stress felt manageable.

“Honestly, at the time, the whole concept of sheltering in place felt almost cute,” Locker told TODAY. “I decided to learn how to knit. I did a lot of puzzles, baked and took my dog for long walks. [The Trump administration] was telling us it would be basically over in a month. So I felt like, ‘OK, I’ll just hunker down and get through this.”

Nearly a year later, Locker is still mostly in lockdown and more stressed than she was last spring. Winter isn’t helping matters, as she can no longer escape on long dog walks or meet a friend for a socially distanced cup of coffee in the park.

“There’s no definitive light at the end of the tunnel anymore,” Locker said, noting that as a healthy, youngish person and not an essential worker, she’s low on the vaccine distribution list. “I’m just really tired and stressed and I don’t even care about baking or doing puzzles anymore. All I care about is work, which is stressful in itself because there’s no real sense of unplugging. I’m always looking at a screen, whether it’s to answer an email or watch Netflix.”

Locker is hardly alone in her stress. A new report issued by the American Psychological Association (APA) found that the average reported general stress level is, on a 1 to 10 scale, at 5.6 — slightly higher than the average general stress level of 5.4 in APA's May 2020 survey. Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist in Illinois, is seeing droves of patients who are feeling more stressed out than ever.

“The way I frame it to clients is this: We have all been idling on high for almost a year now,” Duffy said. “We’re anxious whether we’re conscious of it or not — and most of us are not conscious of it. We are dealing with pandemic fatigue, and the truth is, there is no established therapy for a prolonged traumatic crisis that lasts this long that creates anxiety and fatigue at the same time. As psychologists, we’re leaning on proven techniques to combat stress, but in a way we're inventing the wheel here.”

In addition to pandemic fatigue, we’re also dealing with a tornado of other stressors: longer work days, a recession, home schooling, social isolation, relationships broken by political differences, and more. Dr. Andrew Mendonsa, a forensic psychologist in California, finds that this long exposure to trauma is creating a phenomenon akin to PTSD in a number of his patients.

“We're starting to see what we would typically see in people who were deployed in a war,” said Mendonsa. “Some of the trauma of losing loved ones to COVID, losing jobs or friendships are all traumatic experiences. The baseline we're at is one of fear, especially with new variants of COVID emerging and uncertainty around what is next with the vaccines.”

Mendonsa is also seeing behavior he likens to alert/alarm fatigue, originally a nursing term in hospitals, but which he feels applies to our situation now. When we’re constantly inundated with emergencies, from the COVID lockdowns to the Capitol Hill insurrection in January, we start to unintentionally tune it all out, which can then deepen our subconscious anxiety as we start to fear that we’re missing or ignoring needed information.

Stress-fighting tactics to help you cope during the pandemic

This is a lot to cope with, and as Duffy emphasized, there’s no playbook on how to get through it. But there are some proven stress-fighting techniques that he and Mendonsa recommended: