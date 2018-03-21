There aren’t enough human studies to say a healthy diet can prevent anxiety or replace traditional therapy, but it’s a complimentary treatment that can support psychiatric care, she noted. Naidoo still offers therapy and prescribes medications when necessary, but she tells patients a healthy lifestyle can help manage their symptoms.

Understanding the basics

To feel good, a person needs a balance of brain chemicals. But an imbalance of neurotransmitters — like serotonin and GABA — stress hormones and excitatory hormones can lead to anxiety.

Certain foods like sugar and processed fare lead to a rise in the brain chemicals that don’t help us feel good, Naidoo said. A sugar rush can mimic a panic attack, she recently wrote in the Harvard Health Blog. Regularly eating such foods can also lead to a vicious cycle of guilt, overeating and food cravings.

She has some simple rules for anxiety sufferers to help manage how they feel:

Be vigilant about sugar

Most people already know to limit desserts and other sweets, but that’s not enough: sugar has a way of sneaking into the diet. Many savory foods that don’t seem sweet, like store-bought tomato sauce, actually contain added sugar. Naidoo finds her patients don’t know how much sugar they really consume and they worsen their anxiety without realizing it.

Be sure to read the food nutrition labels to see how much sugar was added. It’s listed in grams, so remember that 4 grams of sugar equals one teaspoon to better visualize the amount.

Naidoo also advises patients to learn some simple recipes for favorites like tomato sauce to help them control the ingredients and skip the extra sugar. She tells patients that rather than drinking orange juice, it’s better to eat the actual fruit, which contains fiber and a full portfolio of nutrients.