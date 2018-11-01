We started by filling out a questionnaire that delved into our personality. This information would ultimately be used to help determine what type of spies we could be.

Next it was off to the lie detector test. It started by having you tell lies and then teaching you what behaviors indicated that you were lying like smiling, blinking and touching your face. Let's just say I exhibited all of them.

Then you had to put your detecting skills to the test and see if you could catch others in a lie. Since I can't lie myself, you could imagine I was quite good at this.

The surveillance room takes a lot more focus and concentration than your typical game of "Where's Waldo?" TODAY

After that, it was off to surveillance room and it was like "Where's Waldo?" or "I spy with my little eye," but to the extreme. There were over 30 different cameras and you listened to a recording that told you to spot different things. It was nearly impossible.

The laser tunnel was no joke. TODAY

Finally, it was off to the laser tunnel and this is where things got really challenging, both mentally and physically. You had to hit all of these different button without hitting the lasers and there was a smoke machine going. The pressure! I was a spastic mess and failed miserably.

This machine takes all of your information from the museum and reveals what type of spy you are. TODAY

With the different activities completed, we finally learned what kind of spies we would be with our varied skillsets. A quick analysis revealed I was most equip to be an "agent handler." To be honest, I was a little disappointed. I was really hoping for something more secret-service level, like Sal who was deemed a "Special Ops Officer."

Well, better luck next time, I guess. For now, we'll leave uncovering the dirt to the pros!