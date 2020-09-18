'Housewives' star Kenya Moore embraces 25-pound weight gain in quarantine

Sign up for our newsletter

Kenya Moore isn't bothered by the 25 pounds she's gained during the coronavirus quarantine — in fact she's flaunting her new curves.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 49, showed off her new look in a candid post she shared Thursday on Instagram.

"183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25 lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind 😘💯" Moore wrote alongside a photo of her rocking a form-fitting coral minidress.

She hashtagged the shot #lovetheskinyourein.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore poses for a photo at an event in November 2019. Bravo

Moore's famous friends responded by gushing over her new look.

"183 looks fabulous!!!♥️," actor Viola Davis commented.

"Looking gorgeous. 💕😘," wrote "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps.

Many fans thanked Moore for sharing a body positive message. "Every women needs to see this! This is girl power at its best. Your honesty is everything. As always, you look absolutely amazing," wrote one.

Moore's hardly the only celebrity to get candid about putting on pounds in lockdown this year.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 66, revealed in July that she'd gained weight while hunkering down at her Hamptons home with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, son Jack Brinkley-Cook and their significant others.

"I did put on a couple pounds," Brinkley told Extra. "So I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom ... Getting out and gardening is a lot of work ... We’ll take the boat to a deserted beach and we’ll do speed walks or running."

"I'm determined to get back to my fighting shape," she added.

The same month, TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager shared that being stuck at home during a stressful global pandemic caused her, like many Americans, to turn to food for comfort.

"I don't know because I don't step on scales. I'll tell you my jeans are a little tighter," Jenna shared.

But, Jenna added, she wasn't upset about a few extra pounds.

"I just kind of think if your family's happy and healthy, you know, get out and exercise, but who cares?" she said.