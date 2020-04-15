15 short and easy workouts you can do in your living room

As people continue to practice social distancing, gyms are staying closed and more people are turning to at-home workout options.

We've rounded up some of our favorite TODAY routines in three categories: Yoga, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training. Most of these routines take just a few minutes and require little or no equipment, so almost anyone can do them anywhere.

Yoga

Get your day started on a positive note with this gentle yoga routine from Hillary Wright! With simple stretches that are doable at any skill level, this routine is sure to help you feel energized and refreshed, even early in the morning.

Yoga studios might be closed for the moment, but you can still get your workout in at home, no matter how little space you might have! This four-step sequence, designed by Stephanie Mansour, can be done without ever getting out of bed - or even changing out of pajamas.

If you're having trouble sleeping, try working in some yoga before bedtime! This simple, three-step routine can be combined with steady, concentrated breathing to help you have a restful sleep.

Looking for something a little more intensive? This 31-day yoga routine, developed by Stephanie Mansour, takes just a few minutes each day, has a few rest days a week, and is designed to help lower stress levels. Whether you're just starting out or already a yoga expert, it's a simple routine that combines several sequences and poses to help you de-stress.

HIIT:

This intense workout combines squats, planks, push presses, lunges and more for a full-body burn in just a few minutes. The routine only requires minimal equipment, so you can do it from home, and more advanced athletes can try repeating the routine multiple times if they feel up to it.

Dr. Mehmet Oz's favorite workout routine starts with stretches and pushups before progressing into yoga poses, more pushups and sit-ups. Quick, easy and doable just about anywhere, it's a great routine for those who are just starting to add more exercise to their routines.

Get ready to burn off plenty of calories in just a few minutes with this fifteen-minute circuit. Five exercises are repeated three times, for a minute each. The full-body exercises require no equipment and can be done with minimal space.

Everyone has five minutes in their day — so try this quick and easy routine to get your heart pumping! Jumping jacks, jack squats, high knees, plank jump backs and standing oblique twists are easy for even exercise novices. If you find yourself with extra time on your hands, try another round!

This month-long routine encourages users to spend 15 minutes a day, three days a week, going through a routine designed by Stephanie Mansour. Add an extra day or two of interval cardio (for about 20 minutes per day) as the routine goes on, and you'll find yourself feeling better than ever by the end of the month.

STRENGTH:

Save yourself from sweaty, smelly workouts with this month-long routine from Stephanie Mansour! The routine is specifically designed to be done in a situation where you only have a few minutes to exercise and don't necessarily have time to shower afterwards, so if you're someone with a jam-packed schedule, this could be the routine for you.

This simple routine only requires a set of small hand weights to get going. Squats, curls, push-ups and more combine to leave you with strong, toned arms!

This low-impact workout is great for beginners of all ages who want to start exercising more but don't know where to start. The three-circuit routine targets your entire body, and takes just 30 minutes out of your day.

Challenge your core with this simple, equipment-free routine. The three exercises focus on stretching and strengthening your core muscles, and are gentle enough to be done daily.

Tone and tighten inner thighs in just five minutes with this set of movements. The movements are practiced in 30-second intervals, followed by a 30-second rest period. Repeat just three times, and you're done for the day!

This month-long routine just requires a pair of dumbbells or hand weights to get going. The quick, daily workouts take just 15 minutes each and start slow but increase in repetitions throughout the month. The strength-training routine targets your upper body, lower body, and core for a full-body workout.